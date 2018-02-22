CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Cardiac Arrest, Dr. Max Gomez, Health, Heart Attack, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Do you know what to do when someone has a heart attack? Do you know the difference between a heart attack, stroke and cardiac arrest?

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported, a new survey found most Americans aren’t sure how to help and often confuse the symptoms. 

Knowledge is power when it comes to heart disease, the No. 1 killer of men and women in the United States. But according to a Cleveland Clinic survey, Americans don’t know as much as they should.

In fact, 87 percent believe cardiac arrest is another term for heart attack, but it’s not. A heart attack is a blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle, which can lead to cardiac arrest – a very different condition.

“Cardiac arrest is when the heart is either beating wildly or not beating at all and there’s no blood flow,” Dr. Steve Nissen said.

CPR can be a life-saver during cardiac arrest, but the survey found only one-in-six people know the recommended technique.

“There’s been a change in recent years to chest compressions only, without mouth-to-mouth breathing. Many people didn’t know that in the adult, really all you have to do is those chest compressions,” Nissen said. “The best rate is somewhere between 100 and 120 times a minute.”

When it comes to a heart attack, when the coronary artery becomes blocked, people often confuse the symptoms with those of a stroke.

“Many people in our survey thought that having slurred speech or weakness is actually a symptom of heart attack. When in fact, that’s a symptom of stroke,” said Nissen. “People who have a heart attack, most people are going to have pain usually in the center of the chest. It can go to the jaw or down the left or down both arms. It’s often associated with nausea or shortness of breath.”

The survey also found that most people having a heart attack know to call 911 first, but only about one third know to chew an Aspirin, as well.

“A full-sized 325 milligram of Aspirin. That, in a few cases, can actually stop a heart attack,” Nissen said.

In addition to calling 911 and chewing an Aspirin, he recommends taking nitroglycerin, if you have it. That would be mostly patients who already have a history of heart disease, primarily angina.

One more important issue – many workplaces and public spaces have automated external defibrillators, or AEDs. An AED can help shock the heart back into a normal rhythm and save someone’s life during cardiac arrest. So it’s important to know where they’re located.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch