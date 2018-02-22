METUCHEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The father of an elementary school student in Metuchen, New Jersey is suing his son’s school after administrators claimed his son bullied another student.
WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz spoke with the father about his lawsuit.
Robert Taylor’s son was in the third grade at Campbell Elementary School when a kid at lunch lifted up his sweater and showed his stomach. The students laughed at the kid, and a friend of Taylor’s son’s drew a picture of the scene – which Taylor’s son said he should put on Facebook.
The school gave Taylor’s son lunch detention for that comment, saying he violated New Jersey’s anti-bullying laws.
Taylor said he understands when a school is examining the potential bullying actions of high school kids, but he said what his son did was not bullying – and it becomes problematic.
“When we start talking about kids who can barely control their own bladder, let alone make, you know, rational, moral decisions about what is going through another child’s mental wellbeing,” Taylor said.
Taylor said he is suing to change his son’s record, and to change the anti-bullying laws that he calls too broad.