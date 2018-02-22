PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man stood accused Thursday of selling illegal weapons out of his home.
“We put an end to a recipe for a massacre,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini.
Sini spoke as he stood in front of the dozens of illegal lessons that he said Larry Guerreri was selling out of his Patchogue home.
“It includes four assault rifles – at least three of which are illegal under New York state law – 19 various rifles and shotguns, 25 handguns, 10 illegal, assorted knives,” Sini said.
Sini said working on a tip, an undercover officer was able to buy a weapon from Guerreri.
“The firearm was a Wilson combat M-4 assault rifle,” Sini said. “Not only is it illegal for the defendant to sell that weapon – because he’s not licensed to do so – the firearm itself is illegal under New York state law.
The 65-year-old suspect faces 22 years in prison if convicted.