CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Alex Denis, Local TV, Opioid Doctor Lawsuits, Opioid Prescriptions, Opioids

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As dozens of cities and states across the country file lawsuits against drug companies for their role in the opioid epidemic, some patients and their families are now suing the doctors they say got them hooked on these drugs in the first place.

CBS 2’s Alex Denis investigated the prescription for addiction Thursday night.

“I was addicted,” said Tatiana Green. “At some point, you have to know that the drug is killing people.”

It’s this potential knowledge that has a growing number of doctors being sued by patients now battling addiction, or the families of those who have died from it.

“She had basically pleaded with the doctor to stop giving her husband narcotics,” said attorney David Pollack.

Pollack recently represented the wife of a man who died of an opioid overdose on Long Island.

“He should have known that he was hooked when he came in,” Pollack said.

The doctor, Michael Belfiore of Merrick, was eventually found liable in the wrongful death civil suit.

“(The patient) died from a combination of Oxycodone and Xanax,” Pollack said.

“Doctors have a responsibility,” said Angelo Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. “They have to make sure that they prescribe based on the guidelines that are in place.”

Valente said doctors have been so irresponsible with prescribing these drugs for so long that New Jersey is one of the first states to take matters into its own hands and set limits.

“They can only prescribe a five day supply for a first prescription,” Valente said.

Additionally, doctors and dentists in New Jersey are now required by law to inform patients of potential opioid side effects.

“It is common sense. It’s crucial that a patient who is given a drug that could potentially become addictive understand that,” Valente said.

At 25, and after a long battle, Green is now drug free.

“You’re going to make it and persevere through all of this,” she said through tears.

She hopes the threat of a potential lawsuit is enough for doctors to think twice before enabling anyone else to become so dependent on such drugs.

“This little girl that’s walking into your office doesn’t need this medication,” Green said. “Give her something that’s non-narcotic and let her fight through this pain another way, because she could get addicted.”

Dr. Belfiore is now facing federal criminal charges. But his attorney told CBS2 doctors can’t control what patients do once they leave their offices.

If anyone should be held accountable, the attorney said, it is the pharmaceutical companies which mislead doctors into believing opioids were safe and non-addictive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch