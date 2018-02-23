CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for some more wet weather this afternoon, so be sure to keep the umbrella handy. As for temps, they’ll remain chilly in the 40s.

Leftover evening rain will give way to quiet conditions tonight. And with a warmer air mass easing its way in, temps aren’t expected to fall off much — low 40s or so.

nu tu weekend planner 2/23 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Rain will slowly advance into our area tomorrow, but it’s going to take its time. That said, expect a chance of showers into the afternoon with rain becoming likely late in the day and at night. It will be a little milder, too, with highs in the mid 50s.

jl rain chances 2/23 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Sunday looks like the wettest day of the next few with rain likely through at least the early afternoon. You may be able to salvage some late day plans though as we’re expecting things to dry out by then. As for temps, they’ll remain above normal in the low 50s.

 

