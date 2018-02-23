New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Mochi, Apollo & Kuchil:

Mochi (20921) An ACC Volunteer writes: “Is this not the cutest bun-bun alive?! She has a tiny white button nose surrounded by a circle of black that fades into a silvery brown-colored coat. She was at the front of her kennel with that button-nose pressed through the bars. I opened the door, of course, and she stretched full out for a leisurely petting session. Something I’ve never seen before in a rabbit — when I pet and scratched her between the hocks, she lifted her back legs up in a yoga pose, just the way dogs and cats do to let you know you’ve hit the sweet spot. Since bunnies (like horses) have eyes on the sides of their faces, rather than a forward-facing straight gaze, it’s sometimes hard to gauge what their thinking. Mochi, though, is one of the most expressive bun-pups I’ve ever met. Prepare to be charmed.” Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029. Learn more about Mochi HERE.

Apollo (20823) An ACC Volunteer writes: “Have you been looking for a snuggly companion to smother you with kisses, cuddle you on the couch, and nibble treats out of your hand? Well then boy have I got the dog for you! Apollo, although he was a bit shy when he first arrived at the Brooklyn ACC, is learning to trust (and adore!) his people, and he is an absolute sweetheart once you’re in the “inner circle!” Meet Apollo at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Apollo HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Kuchil (21316) An ACC volunteer writes: “Need a good listener to confess your secrets to over tea and snacks? This wise, watchful, immaculate, and sweet tempered lady daintily nibbles on offered treats and accepts gentle head scratches. She would be a classy companion and lifelong confidant in a forever home.” Adopt this sweetheart at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Kuchil HERE.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. View an Interactive adoption event at http://nycacc.org/adoptionevents.)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Bronx:

Saturday, 2/24: Petco Gun Hill Rd. 12pm – 4pm. 1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469

Petco Gun Hill Rd. 12pm – 4pm. 1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Sunday. 2/25: Raymour & Flanigan. 12pm – 4pm. 2264 Bartow Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

Brooklyn:

Saturday, 2/24: Petco Utica. 12pm – 4pm. 2343 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234.

Petco Utica. 12pm – 4pm. 2343 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234. Sunday, 2/25: Bargain Bow Wow. 2754 Gerritsen Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229.

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.