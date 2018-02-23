CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Winter marches on and so does the fun. This weekend you can zoom from an art fair featuring pancakes and alcohol to a sci-fi film festival to a gathering of entrepreneurs. Read on for details.

The Pancakes and Booze Art Show
M1-5 Lounge
52 Walker St.
New York, New York 10013
www.pancakesandbooze.com

Here’s something you don’t see every day: an art show that combines pancakes, alcohol, and underground art. “Underground” in this context doesn’t mean the subway, but rather artists working in many cases outside of the usual, established museum-gallery system. Artwork from more than 50 local makers will be on display. Live music from DJs too. If you’re really looking to get more art into your life, sign up to get some, part, or all of your body painted. Wednesday, February 21, through Friday, February 23, 7 pm to 2 am, tickets required.    

Film Comment Selects
Film Society of Lincoln Center
70 Lincoln Center Plaza
New York, NY 10023
(212) 875-5367
www.filmlinc.org

Chosen by the folks behind Film Comment magazine, the annual Film Comment Selects film festival “continues to offer the kinds of films you won’t see anywhere else in New York.” Intrigued? This year, you can attend a talk about race and representation, a documentary about a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s in rural China, a drama about an African-American woman and her teenage son, and a “psychedelic and intellectually challenging film” that came out in France in 1976. Friday, February 23, through Tuesday, February 27, see schedule for details, tickets required.  

Philip K. Dick International Film Festival 
Village East Cinema
189 2nd Ave.
NY, NY 10003
(212) 529-6998
www.thephilipkdickfilmfestival.com

Expand your mind this weekend by attending the annual Philip K. Dick International Film Festival. The festival seeks to “promote original or adapted material inspired by the works of Philip K. Dick, Jorge Luis Borges, Italo Calvino, Robert Anton Wilson, Franz Kafka[,] and others who have explored the metaphysical, the eerie  in all its manifestations.” That means a short about a man recruited to work for the government, which seeks to capitalize on his ability to recognize faces, and another about a couple caught between life and death after a car accident, along with lots more. Friday, February 23, through Sunday, February 25, see schedule for details and ticket info.

NYU Entrepreneurs Festival
NYU Stern School of Business
44 West 4th St.
New York, NY 10012
nyuef.org

The largest student-run festival of its kind, the NYU Entrepreneurs brings together idea-havers and idea-makers, business-owners and business-creators, and tons of other creative folks for two days of workshops, discussions, and other events. Hosted by the Stern School of Business, this festival includes panels like Starting a Startup While Still in School, workshops like The Art of Making Something People Want, and plenty of opportunities for networking. Bring your most polished pitch and plenty of business cards. Friday, February 23, and Saturday, February 24, see schedule for details, tickets required.

NYC Fermentation Festival
Brooklyn EXPO Center
72 Noble St.
Brooklyn, NY 11222
nycfermfest.squarespace.com

More than 40 exhibitors will be on hand at the NYC Fermentation Festival, a one-day event dedicated to the best in fermentation. You can learn the science behind your favorite fermented food, make your own sauerkraut and kimchi, try a quaff or two of mead, discover how to brew kombucha and vinegar, discuss how fermentation can help chocolate, browse cookbooks and memoirs, and listen to on-theme music from bands like the American Sankeys and The Homebrewsicians. Definitely come with questions too, as there will be a fully staffed fermentation help desk. Saturday, February 24, 10 am to 4 pm, tickets required.

