Friday brought us this highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” which Boomer and the Eddie Scozzare’s ongoing feud was addressed, sort of.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the morning show with Boomer & Gio in one nice, little package for your convenience.
The guys spent some time comparing their vastly different lifestyles, talking about the latest on the Kirk Cousins front — as Boomer puts the Dolphins on the list of teams that could make a play for the free-agent signal-caller — they discussed the ripple effect of the Knicks’ 24th win of the season, the Booms enjoys traveling by train, Friday nights are different when you’re a parent, Drexel makes D-1 basketball history, another investigation into college basketball and much, much more…
Until Monday morning at 6, when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy, New York!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »