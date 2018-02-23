Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Boomer & Gio spent the first few minutes of Friday morning’s show talking about how vastly different their lives are. While the Booms was rubbing elbows with celebrities on a red carpet Thursday night, Gregg kept busy by watching Trey Burke lead the Knicks to a win and changing a lot of dirty diapers.
Boomer also managed to shoehorn some hockey talk in and reiterate his idea of the Knicks trading for Kawhi Leonard.
You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.