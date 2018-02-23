CBS 2Scientists believe the mountain lion in this image, shot on Dec. 1, 2009, in South Dakota, is the same animal that showed up in the woods of Fairfield County, Conn., in recent months. (Photo: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. […]
Filed Under:Bob Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Boomer & Gio spent the first few minutes of Friday morning’s show talking about how vastly different their lives are. While the Booms was rubbing elbows with celebrities on a red carpet Thursday night,  Gregg kept busy by watching Trey Burke lead the Knicks to a win and changing a lot of dirty diapers.

Boomer also managed to shoehorn some hockey talk in and reiterate his idea of the Knicks trading for Kawhi Leonard.

You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.

