CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Lisa Rozner, Local TV, Parkchester, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More Bronx tenants who say they’ve been victimized twice – first by a devastating fire, and then by looters – were let back inside the building Friday to retrieve what’s left of their belongings.

“I’m calling the police to report a burglary,” Johnny Cabrera said.

Cabrera lived in one of the 12 units ravaged by the fire at 1547 Commonwealth Avenue in the Parkland section on January 2. Earlier this week, some tenants learned the building had been ravaged by thieves, too.

“It was basically water damage and smoke damage,” Rafael Perez told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. “They looted the whole apartment. A lot of things are missing.”

CBS2 Exclusive: Tenants Say Looters Came For Belongings After Bronx Building Burned

They say their missing belongings are worth thousands of dollars, including televisions, jewelry, expensive antiques and cash.

“We’re all under the assumption that it has to be workers,” said Perez. “Prior to them going in there, nothing was touched. Because a friend of mine used a drone to go into our apartment and he checked it out, and he said your apartment is in tact completely.”

The property manager, David Faal, escorted more tenants back inside the building Friday.

Rozner: “What do you have to say to the tenants? They come back to their home and they find their most precious items missing.”

Faal: “If they have any further questions, they can call the office… I can give you the phone number information, address, and you can go to the office.”

He gave CBS2 the addresses for two offices in Jamaica, Queens and told Rozner to speak with Tony Zadeh. When she arrived, an employee told her Zadeh was not there. A Post-It behind the woman’s desk read, “All news say ma’am I don’t know.’”

Rozner also tried next door, where she was referred to Matthew Ahdoot, who wasn’t around either.

The New York City Department of Building told CBS2 the property owner is in compliance by having a security guard there. The windows do not need to be boarded up.

So CBS2 reached out to the security company, ISSM Protective Services, to find out what happened.

Rozner: “What exactly do you do to secure the building here?”

Security guard Patrick Pierre: “We make sure that nobody, you know, tries to get in the building. And we have the key right here, and make sure that nobody goes back there.”

For Annie Rodriguez and her family, it doesn’t provide much comfort.

“That bothers me a lot. It bothers me a lot. It’s like my husband said, we worked so hard for those things,” she said. “We lost our apartment and now we got to lose our important stuff?”

The NYPD’s 53rd Precinct has been in touch with the residents to help them file police reports.

After CBS2 reached out to the local community board, the district manager said he would revisit the location next week and contact the landlord.

The city said it has also received reports of possible landlord harassment at the building.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch