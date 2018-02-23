CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
David Harris, New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Jets linebacker David Harris is calling it a career.

In a tweet released by his management team Friday, Harris, 34, said: “After 11 years of having played the greatest team sport at its highest level, it’s now time for me to announce my retirement from the NFL.”

Harris played 10 seasons with the Jets before spending last year with the New England Patriots.

The Jets surprisingly released Harris, the heart of their defense for most of his career, in June 2016.

Nicknamed “The Hitman” for his knack for making big tackles, Harris had at least 113 in every season but his second, when he had 87 after missing six games with an injury. He ranks second to only Kyle Clifton (1,471) on the team’s career list with 1,260 tackles.

Harris was never a flashy guy off the field, preferring to keep out of the New York spotlight despite his status as one of the Jets’ best players in recent years. His humble approach made him a favorite of teammates and fans alike.

He played in 10 games for New England last season, starting six. He registered 22 tackles and 1½ sacks but was inactive when the Patriots played the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

