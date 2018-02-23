CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:burglary, Chris Melore, Dog, GoFundMe, Local TV, Talkers

(CBS Local) — A heroic German shepherd in Washington state is fighting for his life after protecting his 16-year-old owner from two violent burglars.

According to KIRO7, the two suspects broke into the teen’s Des Moines home on Feb. 21 while only he and his dog Rex were home. As the boy went to hide in a bedroom closet, Rex reportedly charged downstairs to confront the thieves.

“Rex’s instinct to protect his home and his best friend, took him downstairs and he attacked the burglars. Both of the burglars struggled and beat him up with whatever they could,” the teen’s relative Susy Cadena wrote on a GoFundMe page started for the family.

After escaping his attackers, Rex reportedly ran back upstairs to protect the boy. The 2-year-old fought off the criminals again when they entered the bedroom but was shot at least three times during the fight. The burglars ran from the scene after police entered the neighborhood. The German shepherd was rushed to a nearby veterinary intensive care unit where doctors worked around the clock to save the canine hero.

Ms. Cadena’s fundraiser hoped to raise $10,000 for Rex’s medical bills and upcoming surgery. “Our family cannot let Rex the hero dog go without us fighting as hard as he did,” Cadena added.

In less than two days, the GoFundMe page had raised over $28,000 for Rex. “We are truly amazed at your kindness. We have exceeded the goal and we just wanted to assure you that all the money will go toward Rex’s medical expenses and his recovery,” Cadena wrote in a Feb. 23 update. The 2-year-old hero has been upgraded from critical condition but will still need surgery for his wounds. Police in Des Moines are still looking for the suspects who attacked Rex.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch