CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:arsenic, Chris Melore, e-cigarettes, lead, Local TV, Talkers, Vaping

(CBS Local) — A new study is raising concerns about e-cigarettes after several toxic metals were found in the vapors users inhale.

According to a Feb. 21 report in Environmental Health Perspectives, a large number of devices were producing “unsafe levels of lead, chromium, manganese and/or nickel.” Researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health studied the e-cigarettes of 56 individuals and nearly half of them produced aerosol samples containing dangerous levels of lead in them.

“The actual levels of these metals varied greatly from sample to sample, and often were much higher than safe limits,” senior author Ana María Rule said in a press release.

The Johns Hopkins team tested both the liquid in the e-cigarette dispensers and the aerosol users inhale into their lungs for 15 common metals. Scientists found that while the liquids contained small traces of the metals, the aerosol became toxic once the liquid was heated by a battery-powered metal coil.

Although not being part of an e-cigarette coil, the scientists found that the dangerous chemical arsenic was also being produced by the heating process. “We don’t know yet whether metals are chemically leaching from the coil or vaporizing when it’s heated,” Dr. Rule added.

The reports warns that constant inhalation of these metals has been linked to lung, liver, and brain damage, as well as various forms of cancer. A previous study has also claimed that vaping was doing as much damage to a user’s DNA as unfiltered tobacco cigarettes.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch