MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s extra security at a school in Mahwah that was allegedly targeted by an online threat for Friday.

Mahwah’s police chief and schools superintendent say the alleged threat that was made in October against Ramapo Ridge Middle School was unconfirmed and unsubstantiated, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

But even the idea has parents in the district uneasy.

“It’s very nerve-racking,” parent Kim Defelice said earlier this week. “My son is in the elementary school. I’m scared.”

After last week’s deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida that took 17 lives, keeping students in school safe has become an even more critical conversation.

Thursday night in Newark, parents, teachers and administrators came together to discuss options.

“We send them every morning to learn and be educated, not to face all this danger that’s going on,” said parent Ada Cintron.

President Donald Trump is promoting the idea of arming some trained school staff members and teachers with guns.

“I think we need hardened sites,” he said Thursday. “We need to let people know you come into our schools, you’re gonna be dead and it’s gonna be fast.”

Since the Florida shooting, the owners of a Massachusetts company called Bullet Blocker that makes bulletproof backpacks says they’re seeing a spike in sales.

Across Colorado, about 100 specially trained staff members volunteer to carry firearms. Science teacher Karl Donnelson keeps one concealed in his cowboy boot.

“We can’t afford security guards and if teachers are willing go through the training, I think they should have the opportunity to protect them,” he said.

Back at the meeting in Newark, many were skeptical.

“Guns are not the answer,” said principal Patricia Gois.

“At any given moment a teacher could have a bad day,” said parent Lisette Tapia.

“It’s hard to have a child walk into a school where they see guns,” said parent Ariagna Perello.

Officials said the eighth grader allegedly behind the threat in Mahwah had other issues in the district and has been suspended for at least the remainder of the school year, Burrell reported.