CBS 2Scientists believe the mountain lion in this image, shot on Dec. 1, 2009, in South Dakota, is the same animal that showed up in the woods of Fairfield County, Conn., in recent months. (Photo: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. […]
WCBS 880Scientists believe the mountain lion in this image, shot on Dec. 1, 2009, in South Dakota, is the same animal that showed up in the woods of Fairfield County, Conn., in recent months. (Photo: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading […]
1010 WINSScientists believe the mountain lion in this image, shot on Dec. 1, 2009, in South Dakota, is the same animal that showed up in the woods of Fairfield County, Conn., in recent months. (Photo: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, […]
WFANScientists believe the mountain lion in this image, shot on Dec. 1, 2009, in South Dakota, is the same animal that showed up in the woods of Fairfield County, Conn., in recent months. (Photo: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. […]
WLNYScientists believe the mountain lion in this image, shot on Dec. 1, 2009, in South Dakota, is the same animal that showed up in the woods of Fairfield County, Conn., in recent months. (Photo: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS […]
Filed Under:Janelle Burrell, Local TV, Mahwah

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s extra security at a school in Mahwah that was allegedly targeted by an online threat for Friday.

Mahwah’s police chief and schools superintendent say the alleged threat that was made in October against Ramapo Ridge Middle School was unconfirmed and unsubstantiated, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

But even the idea has parents in the district uneasy.

“It’s very nerve-racking,” parent Kim Defelice said earlier this week. “My son is in the elementary school. I’m scared.”

After last week’s deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida that took 17 lives, keeping students in school safe has become an even more critical conversation.

Thursday night in Newark, parents, teachers and administrators came together to discuss options.

“We send them every morning to learn and be educated, not to face all this danger that’s going on,” said parent Ada Cintron.

President Donald Trump is promoting the idea of arming some trained school staff members and teachers with guns.

“I think we need hardened sites,” he said Thursday. “We need to let people know you come into our schools, you’re gonna be dead and it’s gonna be fast.”

Since the Florida shooting, the owners of a Massachusetts company called Bullet Blocker that makes bulletproof backpacks says they’re seeing a spike in sales.

Across Colorado, about 100 specially trained staff members volunteer to carry firearms. Science teacher Karl Donnelson keeps one concealed in his cowboy boot.

“We can’t afford security guards and if teachers are willing go through the training, I think they should have the opportunity to protect them,” he said.

Back at the meeting in Newark, many were skeptical.

“Guns are not the answer,” said principal Patricia Gois.

“At any given moment a teacher could have a bad day,” said parent Lisette Tapia.

“It’s hard to have a child walk into a school where they see guns,” said parent Ariagna Perello.

Officials said the eighth grader allegedly behind the threat in Mahwah had other issues in the district and has been suspended for at least the remainder of the school year, Burrell reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch