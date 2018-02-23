NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An alleged picky package thief was caught on video in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video posted on CrownHeights.info shows the suspect casually strolling up the steps of a home near Montgomery Street and New York Avenues in the middle of afternoon last Sunday.
The suspect retrieves packages from the stoop, then sits down on a metal railing and rifles through them, discarding anything he doesn’t want.
One of the victims told CBS2’s Marc Liverman the suspect hit a number of houses in the area.
In the video, the suspect can be seen carrying a large, stuffed garbage bag.