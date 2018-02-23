CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Blueshirts Acquire 20-Year-Old Defenseman, 2nd-Round Draft Pick For Speedy Winger
Filed Under:Igor Rykov, Local TV, Michael Grabner, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Sean Hartnett

By Sean Hartnett
» More Columns

News broke not long after the Rangers’ 3-1 road defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night that Michael Grabner was packing his bags for a new home. Well kind of. To the surprise of many fans, Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton found an atypical trading partner in the rival Devils.

A historic, first-ever trade between the clubs shipped Grabner across the Hudson to New Jersey for 20-year-old defenseman Igor Rykov and a 2018 second-round draft pick. Grabner’s lightning speed, eye for goals and penalty-killing prowess will be a major boost to the Devils’ Stanley Cup hopes. Through 59 games, Grabner has scored 25 goals. He is on pace to finish the current campaign with 34 goals.

In a season when the perennially playoff-bound Rangers and the recently playoff-starved Devils have switched roles, it is now the Rangers who are operating as trade deadline sellers. The Grabner deal was the next domino to fall after the Rangers dealt veteran defenseman Nick Holden to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday for 24-year-old defenseman Rob O’Gara and a 2018 third-round pick.

Michael Grabner

The Rangers’ Michael Grabner (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

O’Gara, Rykov, picks and the assets gained from the impending departure of Rick Nash will go toward the Rangers’ plan of restocking their pool of youth and rebuilding efforts.

Rykov is skating in his third season for SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL alongside Rangers top goaltending prospect Igor Shesterkin. Through 51 games this season, Rykov has collected two goals and 12 assists. He put in standout performances in helping SKA capture the 2017 Gagarin Cup. Rykov was selected as KHL rookie of the week in the Gagarin Cup quarterfinals and Gagarin Cup Finals.

MORE: Lichtenstein: Another Shero Shock Sends Speedy Grabner To Devils

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Rykov possesses NHL-ready size – but there’s a lot to like about his wide-ranging skillset. He packs a heavy shot, is an adept puck handler and projects toward becoming a dependable two-way defenseman thanks to his intelligence on both ends of the rink.

Grabner and Nash were held out of Thursday’s game as a precaution. It appears that the completion of a deal that sends Nash to a new address shouldn’t be too far behind. Following the Grabner deal, the Rangers now possess eight picks in the 2018 draft. This includes five picks in the first three rounds.

As for the game itself, the slumping Rangers slipped to a fifth consecutive loss. The current Rangers are very much a makeshift group, bereft of experience and unable to summon anything resembling a solid 60 minutes.

What fans are witnessing right now is a young team that is experiencing growing pains. Back in September, the Rangers didn’t expect to be handing healthy NHL minutes to the likes of Neal Pionk, Vinni Lettieri, John Gilmour and a host of other youngsters in late February. Mistakes are inevitable when a team is forced to lean on inexperienced youth – but all the lessons learned will pay off for the Rangers once these new faces reach maturity.

O’Gara’s positioning cost the Rangers early in the contest, allowing Tomas Plekanec to score the game’s opening goal. While he did not have the best debut, the subpar performance will soon be forgotten if O’Gara can make a positive impression in the season’s final months.

The Rangers were disjointed and possession-deficient for the first two periods before finding their offensive legs in the third period. The Blueshirts were outshot 32-14 combined in the first two periods but gained an 18-9 shooting advantage in the third period. Alexandar Georgiev excelled between the pipes for the Rangers in his NHL debut, recording 38 saves on 40 shots. The 22-year-old netminder’s heroics kept the game from ending with a lopsided score, as the Canadiens brought an energy and execution level that the Rangers could not match.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @HartnettHockey

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch