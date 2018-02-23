NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Hackensack Police Department announced Friday it had arrested a man for allegedly assaulting children at a local YMCA.
Timothy Smith, 42, who lives at the YMCA at 360 Main St. in Hackensack, was charged with six counts of second-degree child endangerment and six counts of second-degree sexual assault stemming from an incident that happened on Feb. 16.
According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the six victims range in age between 6 and 9. They had been at the facility as part of a swimming program, police said.
Smith, who is a deli worker at the Shop Rite in Paramus, was located and arrested in Hackensack on Friday morning by members of the Hackensack Juvenile Division and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.