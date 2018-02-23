WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) – The White House was placed on lockdown after a vehicle struck a security barrier.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted that the vehicle “did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.” No shots were fired during the incident, the Service added.

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

The agency said that the female driver of the vehicle was “immediately apprehended.”

A law enforcement source told CBS News the woman – who is known to the Secret Service – is believed to have intentionally rammed the barricade.

The woman is being interviewed by authorities.

Images from the scene showed an SUV-type vehicle with its rear window smashed at one of the barriers. Authorities were searching the vehicle.

UPDATE: No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.

President Donald Trump was hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House. Turnbull was to remain at the White House as the incident was being investigated.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt during the incident, according to the Secret Service.

