BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are searching for a missing teen with autism.
Justin Uribe, 19, of Rockaway, was last seen earlier Saturday at a doctor’s office on Broad Street in Bloomfield.
Police said he became separated from his mother and is believed to have walked away toward Watchung Avenue.
Uribe was last seen wearing a gray jacket, olive-colored pants and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141 or 973-680-4100.