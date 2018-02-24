NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a trio they say attacked a barber in the Tremont section of the Bronx.
Investigators say a man hit the barber after refusing to pay for his haircut last Friday.
After the scuffle spilled outside the shop on East Tremont Avenue, police say a woman hit the barber twice and a second man struck him with a baseball bat.
The barber fractured his elbow and had to get 15 stitches around his left eye.
Police say the alleged attackers fled the scene in a 2014 Nissan Altima with New Jersey license plate number E24-FZX.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.