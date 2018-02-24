NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A promising local baseball player was killed in a 2015 drive-by shooting in Yonkers.
Police say the drive-by was connected to a fight over a drag race that happened two nights earlier. The shooter ended up pleading guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Since then, Michael Nolan’s heartbroken family has worked on drag racing laws in Yonkers, gun buyback programs, and college scholarships for local high school students.
A special basketball tournament is being held Saturday to raise money for those scholarships.
Michael’s brother, James, stopped by to talk more about the Michael Nolan Memorial Fund.