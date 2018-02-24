MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey launched a homicide investigation late Saturday night after a woman was found dead in the street.
It happened sometime after 6:30 p.m. at Mount Hebron Road and Grove Street in Montclair.
The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the victim was believed to have been struck and killed by a vehicle. It was unclear whether the vehicle stopped and stayed on the scene.
One resident said investigators stopped by his house around 7 p.m., asking if there were any surveillance cameras outside.
It’s a quiet, residential area – especially with the rainy weather – and visibility was poor in the dark, Bauman reported.
No further details were immediately available.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this story.