Filed Under:Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, Dave Carlin, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an SUV slammed into a store in Brooklyn.

Authorities say it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Bargainland Discount Center near the corner of Fulton Street and Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. 

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS2 shows a store worker tidying up when the white SUV comes barreling through the front window.

Store manager Mahammad Safi told CBS2’s Dave Carlin he’s grateful his employee wasn’t hurt.

“At that moment, that’s when the car crashed through. And I thank God a million times he wasn’t there,” he said.

“It’s a good thing that nobody was around the window at first,” he added. “Accidents happen, but thank God everybody’s OK.”

“Anybody could have been standing there. This is a busy area,” one woman said.

Witnesses told WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp it started with a man and a woman arguing in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s.

“I saw hands being thrown and stuff and at one point, the guy who’s in the passenger’s seat – he gets out and he picks up an object and throws it out the window,” witness Nicolas Rojas, of Queens, said.

The woman drove off in the SUV and lost control, slamming into the store according to witnesses.

“She was trying to avoid hitting a car here, swerved into oncoming traffic, clipped this car and hit into the store,” said witness Trisha Penn.

She was rushed to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

“There was no bleeding, nothing like that. But she was really shook, because it was a hard impact,” said Safi. “So I hope that she’s OK.”

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

