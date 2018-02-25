ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teen suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old boy last week in Asbury Park, New Jersey has been apprehended in Florida.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office said Sunday that Karon Council, 18, was arrested in Pompano Beach, Florida and would be held at the Broward County Jail before being extradited to New Jersey to face charges.
The U.S. Marshals’ office said Council fled to Florida after the shooting, and he was found in Deerfield, Florida through an investigation.
“Council was a very dangerous fugitive with no sense of value for life and could of easily continued his violent behavior in South Florida,” Assistant Chief U.S. Marshal Manny Puri said in a news release.
Yovanni Banos-Merino was shot and killed around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park. His mother, Lilia Merino, was also wounded and has been treated and released from the hospital.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting and was believed to be an accomplice. The younger teen faces murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and other charges, authorities said.
According to investigators, another person who was inside the home was the intended target of the shooting. The U.S. Marshals’ office said when Council did not find his intended target, he took it out on the man’s girlfriend’s family.