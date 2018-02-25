CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV, Morrisania

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were on the hunt Sunday for one of the men they say used a social media dating web site to entice unsuspecting men to a location in the Bronx before robbing them.

Investigators say the man, along with two other men, lured a total of six victims to 3428 Park Avenue in the Morrisania section for the purpose of meeting a female. Instead, authorities say the men were confronted by two to three men who robbed them.

The men coaxed their victims using the dating website in five of the six incidents.

Only one of the victims sustained minor injuries in the robberies, which ranged from early December to late January.

Police have arrested two men, 32-year-old George Livermore, of Queens, and 23-year-old Nathaniel Baptiste, of the Bronx, and are searching for a third. He’s described as a black male, approximately 25-30 years old, 6′ tall, with a light complexion, slim build, a heavy beard and short, curly black hair.

bronx robbery pattern suspect Men Used Dating Website To Lure Victims In Bronx Robbery Pattern, Police Say

Man wanted for allegedly using a dating website to lure robbery victims in the Bronx. (credit: NYPD)

Investigators say the third man withdrew over $1,000 from several TD Bank locations using an ATM card stolen in one of the robberies.

Police are also looking to question 16-year-old Janessia Roberts, whose likeness was used in the dating accounts used to lure the five of the victims.

bronx robbery pattern person of interest Men Used Dating Website To Lure Victims In Bronx Robbery Pattern, Police Say

Janessia Roberts, 16 (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information in regards to this Robbery Pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

