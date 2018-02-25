ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Glen Cove, Long Island man stood accused Sunday of showing a 4-year-old girl pornography on a computer at a Roslyn auto dealership.
Nassau County police said Fei Du, 53, was sitting in the service center waiting room at Rallye Mercedes, at 1600 Northern Blvd. in Roslyn, looking at sexually explicit material on a dealership-owned computer.
The suspect motioned to the 4-year-old girl to come watch the video, police said. The girl’s mother, 45, saw what happened, took her daughter from the waiting room and called 911, police said.
An investigation was conducted, and the suspect was arrested without incident, police said.
Du was charged with public display of offensive material and endangering the welfare of a child and was arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.