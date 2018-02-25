CBS 2The FBI supplied this image of the man who robbed a TD Bank in West Orange, N.J. on Dec. 3, 2012. (credit: FBI) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers […]
Filed Under:Rallye Mercedes, Roslyn

ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Glen Cove, Long Island man stood accused Sunday of showing a 4-year-old girl pornography on a computer at a Roslyn auto dealership.

Nassau County police said Fei Du, 53, was sitting in the service center waiting room at Rallye Mercedes, at 1600 Northern Blvd. in Roslyn, looking at sexually explicit material on a dealership-owned computer.

The suspect motioned to the 4-year-old girl to come watch the video, police said. The girl’s mother, 45, saw what happened, took her daughter from the waiting room and called 911, police said.

An investigation was conducted, and the suspect was arrested without incident, police said.

Fei Du

Fei Du is charged with showing pornography to a 4-year-old girl at a Roslyn, Long Island auto dealership. (Credit: Nassau County Police)

Du was charged with public display of offensive material and endangering the welfare of a child and was arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

