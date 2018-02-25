MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were investigating the possible hit-and-run death of a woman in her 20s in New Jersey.
Investigators say the woman was found Saturday night at the intersection of Mount Hebron Road and Grove Street in Montclair.
She had just gotten off a DeCamp Bus when she was struck by a vehicle which did not remain at the scene, according to investigators.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether she was hit by the bus.
Prosecutors confirm they’re conducting an active homicide investigation.