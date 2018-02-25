NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The College Board has strict rules about the PSATs – there can be no talking, and students have to sit at least four feet from each other.
But as 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, whistleblowers told the New York Post that when the PSATs were administered last fall at the DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx, students were virtually elbow-to-elbow in a crowded gym.
One proctor told the paper that the students were all “talking, sharing, and cheating off each other.”
The Department of Education said it has not received any complaints, but a complaint was reportedly phoned into the College Board hotline – which would trigger an automatic investigation by that organization.