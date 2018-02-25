PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (CBSNewYork) — Fireworks and ice marked the end of the Winter Olympics Sunday in Pyeongchang, North Korea.
First Daughter Ivanka Trump was in the crowd for the ceremony. She sat in the same box as Kim Yong Chol, a senior member of the North Korean government.
In the middle of the ceremonies, word came down that North Korea now says it is willing to hold talks with the U.S.
CBS News reported the South Korean presidential office released a statement on the subject, saying the North had “ample intentions of holding talks with the United States.” The North Korean delegation also agreed “South-North relations and U.S.-North Korean relations should be improved together,” according to the South Korean presidential office.
American athletes are bringing home 23 medals, putting the U.S. in fourth place overall.