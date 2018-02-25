NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A transportation advocacy group called upon Gov. Andrew Cuomo to find money to repair the subways Sunday, as the organization kicked off “Fix the Subway Civics Week.”
They handed out fliers with Cuomo’s telephone number and a sample script, so callers will know how to ask for more money from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
“We’re trying to get Governor Cuomo to put into his budget that he’s going to pay for the repairs and capital investments that we need,” one man said.
Members of the Riders Alliance, such as Lisa Levy, began at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station with plans to go elsewhere later in the week, because they are fed up with delays.
“I can’t rely on knowing when and where I’m going to be able to go and what time,” she said.
The group wants Cuomo to find $1.5 billion per year for improvements.