Justin Lewis
Meteorologist
After several days of cloudy, rainy conditions, it looks like we’ll finally catch a break! Expect clouds to give way to sunshine this afternoon with temps running a bit warmer than yesterday in the mid 50s.
We’re looking at a gorgeous night ahead with clear, moonlit skies around the area. It will be on the chilly side, however, with temps falling into the upper 30s.
It looks like tomorrow will be our pick of the week as high pressure continues to dominate across the mid-Atlantic states. Expect sunny skies with temps climbing into the mid 50s again. Enjoy!
As for Wednesday, sun will give way to clouds late in the day with highs in the upper 50s or so.