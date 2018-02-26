COLCHESTER, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A 6-year-old Connecticut boy has reportedly died from complications from the flu.
DeMarcus Stanley White passed away last Wednesday, according to an obituary posted on the Auror-McCarthy Funeral Home’s website.
Connecticut officials have yet to confirm that DeMarcus died from the flu. If confirmed, he’s the third child to die from the flu in that state this season.
“DeMarcus captured the hearts of so many and we thank all who were blessed to be a part of his life. He fought so hard to come to this earth and in his short time here made a huge impact on everyone,” the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home posted.
A GoFundMe has been established to help cover funeral costs for DeMarcus.
Last week, school officials said 6-year-old Emma Splan of Norwalk died from complications of the flu. Her death comes weeks after 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi died of flu in New Canaan.