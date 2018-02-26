CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Flu, influenza, Local TV

COLCHESTER, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A 6-year-old Connecticut boy has reportedly died from complications from the flu.

DeMarcus Stanley White passed away last Wednesday, according to an obituary posted on the Auror-McCarthy Funeral Home’s website.

demarcuswhite Report: 6 Year Old Conn. Boy Dies From Flu; Would Be 3rd Pediatric Flu Death There

(credit: Family handout via AuroraMcCarthyFuneraHome.com)

CLICK HERE FOR COMPREHENSIVE FLU RESOURCES

Connecticut officials have yet to confirm that DeMarcus died from the flu. If confirmed, he’s the third child to die from the flu in that state this season.

“DeMarcus captured the hearts of so many and we thank all who were blessed to be a part of his life. He fought so hard to come to this earth and in his short time here made a huge impact on everyone,”  the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home posted.

A GoFundMe has been established to help cover funeral costs for DeMarcus.

Last week, school officials said 6-year-old Emma Splan of Norwalk died from complications of the flu. Her death comes weeks after 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi died of flu in New Canaan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch