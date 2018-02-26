BOSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bill Cosby‘s 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died Friday in Massachusetts from kidney disease, a spokesman for the comedian said Monday.
Spokesman Andrew Wyatt asked for prayers for the Cosby family and that they be given peace at this time. He didn’t provide any other details.
Bill Cosby lost another child in 1997 when his son Ennis was shot to death during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.
Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992.
She was a vocal defender of her father during his recent trial on sexual assault allegations. Ensa and her sisters Erinn and Evin claimed their father became a target because of his race, CBS News reported.
Speaking on Michael Semerconish’s Sirius XM show last May, Ensa said “My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others.”
