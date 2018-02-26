The great “Dirty” Harry Callahan, once said, ‘A good man always knows his limitations.” So I guess we learned that Gio is a “good man” during Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
We had quite a program to enjoy, as the guys could be heard talking about the way Mickey Callaway and Co. are handling their business at Mets camp, Aaron Boone seems to be falling into line nicely, Boomer’s Rangers are rebuilding, former Dolphin Jonathan Martin was detained after some disturbing social media activity, Odell Beckham Jr. could be poised for a very big year, the latest on the Kirk Cousins’ front, Blake Bortles is getting paid by the Jags, the Olympics are over and much more.
Until Tuesday morning at 6, when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy, New York!
