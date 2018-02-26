NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 54-year-old man is recovering after police say he was shot during an armed robbery in Brooklyn.
It happened at the Mega Food Market on Rogers Avenue in Flatbush-Ditmas Park back on Feb. 17.
Police said four men, who were all wearing black hooded jackets, stole about $1,000 in cash from a back office before shooting the man in the shoulder. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspects.
