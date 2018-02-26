YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The E-ZPass customer service center on McLean Avenue in Yonkers is swamped with people trying to take advantage of the last day of a fine amnesty program.
Monday is the deadline for the program, which applies to drivers that traveled over the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge and received fines under the cashless tolling program, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.
People who have been driving over the bridge have received fines in the hundreds and thousands when they did indeed intend to pay the toll but were wrongly fined.
Anyone who is eligible for the program should have received a letter in early February from the Thruway Authority with their outstanding balances.
The deadline for the amnesty program is 7 p.m. Monday.
A New York State Thruway spokesperson said that as of Monday morning, more than 200,000 violations have been resolved as part of the program.
