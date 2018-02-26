EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Islanders turned the page on left winger Jason Chimera on Monday, dealing him to the Anaheim Ducks for center Chris Wagner.
The Islanders announced the move less than an hour before the NHL’s trade deadline Monday.
Chimera signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Islanders as a free agent before the 2016-17 season. After registering 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists) in his first year in New York, the 38-year-old has struggled this season, producing just two goals, nine assists (11 points). He was a healthy scratch the past several games.
Wagner, 26, has spent parts of four seasons in the NHL. This season, he has seen action in 64 games and has six goals, nine assists (15 points).
Wagner was a fifth-round pick by the Ducks in 2010 out of Colgate University. He also played for the Colorado Avalanche in 2015-16, claimed after being waived by Anaheim. The Ducks reclaimed him later that same season.
The Massachusetts native is set to become a free agent after the season. He is earning $650,000 this year.
The trade is the Islanders’ second in three days. On Saturday, they acquired defenseman Brandon Davidson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2019.
The Islanders (29-27-7) currently trail the Columbus Blue Jackets by two points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.