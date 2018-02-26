NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was arrested and charged with DWI early Monday morning after allegedly driving the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and striking a jitney bus head-on, authorities said.
Four passengers aboard the bus suffered minor injuries in the 2 a.m. crash, Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said. They were being treated at Hoboken University Medical Center.
Pentangelo said a Port Authority police officer on the Weehawken side of the tunnel witnessed Donahue drive his Dodge Charger around traffic cones and into the center tube.
Donahue, a fifth-round draft pick out of West Georgia last year, failed sobriety and Breathalyzer tests, authorities said. He was also charged with reckless driving.
A passenger inside Donahue’s car was also charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction during the investigation.
Donahue, 25, was a backup linebacker and special teams player, seeing action in just three games last year before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in Week 4.