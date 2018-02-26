CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Dylan Donahue, Lincoln tunnel, Local TV, New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was arrested and charged with DWI early Monday morning after allegedly driving the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and striking a jitney bus head-on, authorities said.

Four passengers aboard the bus suffered minor injuries in the 2 a.m. crash, Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said. They were being treated at Hoboken University Medical Center.

Lincoln Tunnel crash

A Dodge Charger and a jitney bus crashed head-on inside the Lincoln Tunnel on Feb. 26, 2018. (credit: Port Authority)

Pentangelo said a Port Authority police officer on the Weehawken side of the tunnel witnessed Donahue drive his Dodge Charger around traffic cones and into the center tube.

Donahue, a fifth-round draft pick out of West Georgia last year, failed sobriety and Breathalyzer tests, authorities said. He was also charged with reckless driving.

Dylan Donahue

Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

A passenger inside Donahue’s car was also charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction during the investigation.

Donahue, 25, was a backup linebacker and special teams player, seeing action in just three games last year before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in Week 4.

