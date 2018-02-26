CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students returning from winter break were met with stepped up security at some New Jersey schools in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

Officers greeted students of all ages, from kindergarten to 12th grade, at nine different schools in Lyndhurst Monday morning, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

“I had a conversation with the mayor and school superintendent and together we decided just to give some extra reassurance to parents and students,” said said Lyndhurst Police Chief James O’Connor.

The chief said officers were assigned to have an “additional presence” and to welcome students back.

“Their instructions were say good morning, have a great day and calm everyone a little bit,” he said.

The officers were a welcomed sight for many parents.

“The officer was very nice this morning,” said Franklin School parent Valerie Daub. “I dropped my daughter off at school this morning and he was standing there.”

“I have kids in elementary school, that takes it to heart. As a parent, I’m glad police are doing what they need to do to keep kids safe,” said parent Chris Andres. “Every day, it’s on your mind. You never stop thinking about it the moment you kiss ’em goodbye, you always think in your mind that something could happen.”

Some however say they still worry.

“I think no matter what they do, I’ll always be scared,” said parent Angela Magro. “I don’t know if an officer can help. What if they’re on the other side of the school?”

The police chief said he’s hoping to have officers at the schools again for dismissal later Monday afternoon.

