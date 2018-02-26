NEWARK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a passenger used an emergency exit and slide to leave a plane while the aircraft was still parked at its gate at Newark Airport.
It happened Sunday night on United flight that was supposed to be heading from Newark to Tampa, Florida.
Port Authority police say that a male passenger went to the back of the plane as other passengers were boarding, opened the emergency exit door, deployed the emergency slide and then went down it, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
Investigators say he was immediately detained by airline personnel as well as Port Authority police and arrested soon after. They say that the man did have a ticket for the flight.
The incident caused the flight to be delayed for about five hours. Passengers were eventually put on another plane.
No injuries were reported.