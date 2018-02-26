CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced Monday that it will be offering vouchers for free flu shots directed at the poor and uninsured.

The vouchers will be available at 11 Walgreens and Duane Reade drugstores in neighborhoods with high rates of uninsured people and low flu vaccination rates. The initiative is made possible by the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships, the Health Department said.

The vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, and will allow uninsured and underinsured people to receive flu shots at no cost.

The vaccine is subject to availability, age, state and health-related restrictions, the department said. The vouchers are available to New Yorkers 7 and older who do not have health insurance.

The following drugstores are participating:

Bronx

• Duane Reade: 58 E. Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10468-5441

• Walgreens: 666 Courtlandt Ave., Frnt. 3, Bronx, NY 10451-5018

• Walgreens: 3085 E. Tremont Ave., Bronx, NY 10461-5720

Brooklyn

• Duane Reade: 724 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226-1404

• Walgreens: 1366 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221-3615

• Walgreens: 3000 Church Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226-4210

Manhattan

• Duane Reade: 617 W. 181st St., Frnt. 5, New York, NY 10033-4937

• Duane Reade: 568 W. 125th St., New York, NY 10027-3407

Queens

• Duane Reade: 136-02 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing, NY 11354-5510

• Walgreens: 159-34 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, NY 11432-6001

Staten Island

• Duane Reade: 630 Forest Ave., Staten Island, NY 10310-2516

COMPREHENSIVE FLU COVERAGE AND TIPS | Protecting Kids | ‘Flu Anxiety’ | Can Supplements Help? | Complete Epidemic Coverage…

MORE FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH | Influenza Resources | Pharmacies, Clinics | Pregnant Women and New Mothers | Chronic Health Problems

The Health Department also reminded all New Yorkers to get their annual flu shot so they are protected against the flu virus and its complications.

To find other locations for the vaccine, New Yorkers can call 311, visit nyc.gov/flu for the Flu Vaccine Locator, or text “flu” to 877877.

