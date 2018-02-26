CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Monday marks 40 years of working at WCBS 880 for veteran reporter Rich Lamb.

For the occasion, we thought we’d honor our friend and colleague with a trip down memory lane — as reported by Sean Adams with help from Irene Cornell.

On Feb. 26, 1978, a young reporter named Rich Lamb began working for WCBS Newsradio 880. His first assignment, as he remembers it, was quite unremarkable.

Rich Lamb from Black Rock

Rich Lamb (Credit: WCBS 880)

“It was a Sunday, and the local Polar Bear group was going into the ocean for an icy dip,” Lamb said. “I filed (reports) from a greasy yellow phone in the kitchen at Nathan’s on a floor so slippery my feet were sliding apart.”

And so began the career of one Rich Lamb, a reporter who has helped set the standard for those in the news business.

Rich Lamb

Rich Lamb (Credit: WCBS 880)

Lamb has traveled the world covering news visiting places such as Nicaragua with then-Mayor Ed Koch; Havana, Cuba to see Pope John Paul II; and Rome, Italy where, he covered Vatican events — including the elevation of Cardinal John O’Connor, the Funeral of Pope John Paul II, and the election of popes Benedict and Francis.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rich Lamb

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rich Lamb (Credit: WCBS 880)

Despite his heavily stamped passport, Lamb has done most of his reporting in the city he loves – New York. He now covers City Hall, but on any given day, he can be found at Police Headquarters, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or Federal Court covering the top story of the day.

Peter Haskell, Ray Kelly, Rich Lamb

Peter Haskell, former police Commissioner Ray Kelly, Rich Lamb. (Credit: WCBS 880)

Lamb is considered the dean of broadcast reporters in New York City. He is a trusted friend and colleague, generous with his time for aspiring journalists.

Lamb is also a history buff and an avid reader — when he has time.

Rich Lamb, Charles Osgood

Rich Lamb and Charles Osgood. (Credit: WCBS 880)

We send our congratulations to Rich Lamb for his 40 years at WCBS. We wish him many more, because we wouldn’t know what to do on St. Patrick’s Day if we didn’t hear him describe the “Irish tricolor snapping in the breeze.”

