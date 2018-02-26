WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school is the top issue he wants to discuss with the nation’s governors.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. The governors are in Washington for their annual winter meeting.

Seventeen students and teachers were killed in the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, sparking a public outcry for new gun-control measures as well as action to improve school safety.

“We’ll be talking about Parkland and the horrible event that took place last week,” Trump said as he hosted the governors for an annual black-tie ball Sunday. “That will be one of the subjects. We’ll make it first on our list.”

Greeted by a sprawling memorial on Sunday, students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to school for the first time since the shooting to pick up belongings left behind in panic.

“I’m scared to come back, but I know through this our school will be safer,” said senior Mikayla Stravitz.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s office said he had asked Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen to investigate the law enforcement response to the shooting. The agency confirmed it would begin the probe immediately.

Some state Republican lawmakers are also asking Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to resign, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Israel has come under withering scrutiny after the revelation last week that deputy Scot Peterson, the school’s assigned security officer, was nearby when the shooting began but did not go into the building to confront Cruz during the attack. The sheriff’s office is also facing a backlash for apparently mishandling some of the 18 tipster calls related to the suspected shooter.

Israel defended his leadership Sunday and said investigators were looking into claims that three other deputies were on the scene but failed to enter the school when the chance to save lives still existed.

He said to date, the investigation has pointed to only one deputy being on school grounds while the suspect was present.

“While this killer was inside the school, there was only one law enforcement person — period — and that was our former deputy Scott Peterson,” Israel told CNN.

Israel also labeled as “absolutely untrue” reports that the deputies waited outside even though children were inside the building needing urgent medical treatment.

Trump’s session with the governors Monday will be the latest in which he solicits ideas for stopping gun violence at schools as the White House works to finalize an expected legislative proposal.

The president spent several days last week hearing emotional pleas from parents and students, including some who survived the Parkland shooting, and others who suffered through school shootings in Connecticut and Colorado. He also solicited input from state and local officials.

Trump has floated numerous ideas since the shooting, including raising the minimum age for the purchase of assault-style weapons, improving background checks for gun purchases, arming educators and paying them bonuses, and re-opening mental institutions.

“I think we’re going to have a great bill put forward very soon having to do with background checks, having to do with getting rid of certain things and keeping other things, and perhaps we’ll do something on age, because it doesn’t seem to make sense that you have to wait until you are 21 years old to get a pistol, but to get a gun like this maniac used in the school, you get that at 18,” Trump said during a late Saturday telephone interview with Fox News Channel. “That doesn’t make sense.”

The National Rifle Association, which backed Trump for president, opposes increasing the minimum age for assault-style weapons purchases but favors arming teachers.

“This is really a discussion about banning all semi-automatic firearms and I wish that we could be genuine in our discussion of that,” said NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch . “That’s the position on AR-15 and AR-15s are going to be in that school protecting students and teachers when they return back to class.”

Members of Congress also return to work Monday and will likely address the shooting, but will not be voting on any gun control measures.

