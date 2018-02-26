CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New York Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Stephen Curry had 14 of his 21 in the third quarter, when the Golden State Warriors ran another opponent off the floor on their way to a 125-111 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Kevin Durant added 22 points and nine rebounds for Golden State, which trailed by one at halftime before outscoring New York 39-18 in the third to end things early.

The Warriors improved to 3-0 since the All-Star break and beat the Knicks for the eighth straight time, one shy of their longest winning streak in the series. They won nine straight in 1963-64.

A night shy of the five-year anniversary of Curry’s 54-point Madison Square Garden masterpiece, the Warriors showed how many weapons they have around him now, making 15 3-pointers and putting six players in double figures.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 20 points and Trey Burke had 18 for the Knicks.

The third quarter has been when the Warriors separate themselves from opponents, having outscored teams by more than 10 points in that period in 21 of their 61 games.

This onslaught started innocently enough, with Draymond Green banking in a 3-pointer. Curry and Thompson followed with much prettier ones, and when JaVale McGee followed with a basket it was an 11-0 start to the second half and a double-digit lead in about 2 ½ minutes.

The highlight show continued from there, with center Zaza Pachulia dribbling behind his back to lead a fast break and Curry converting a four-point play for a 20-point bulge later in the period.

Mudiay had 13 points in the first seven minutes and 14 in the first quarter to lead all scorers and give the Knicks a 39-37 edge.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Rookie Jordan Bell returned after missing 14 games with inflammation in his left ankle. He had three points. … Green’s technical assessed with 1:04 left in the first half of Saturday’s rout against Oklahoma City was rescinded by the NBA on Monday, putting him back at 14 for the season and two away from an automatic suspension.

Knicks: F Michael Beasley received five stitches for a cut on his right eyebrow after he was hit in the second quarter but returned to play in the third. … New York is off until Friday, when it visits the Los Angeles Clippers to open a four-game road trip.

MAGIC MSG MOMENT

Curry’s 54-point game is still his career high, as he went 11 for 13 from 3-point range. The Knicks ended up winning it though, as Raymond Felton blocked his jumper to lead to J.R. Smith’s tiebreaking basket with 1:10 left in a 109-105 victory. That remains New York’s last home win over Golden State.

CAN’T BE BAD

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, on the challenge of defending the Warriors:

“Can’t have any ‘my bads,'” he said. “‘My bads’ turn into 3-point shots that they knock in.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Washington on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch