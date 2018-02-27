By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Golden sunshine will dominate the Tri-State area today, so be sure to step outside at some point! Highs today will be similar to that of yesterday in the low to mid 50s.
High pressure will hang on tonight and deliver mostly clear skies. It will still be on the chilly side, too, with lows in the low 40s.
Tomorrow will feature more cloud cover as our next system approaches; an isolated shower is possible by tomorrow night. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 50s or so.
As for Thursday, a mainly dry morning will give way to some wet weather late in the afternoon and evening. Expect a slightly cooler day with temps in the low 50s or so.