SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There will now be an armed presence in every school in Secaucus, New Jersey.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the shooting in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“We decided to put patrolmen in the schools,” said Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli, “so we have five schools that will all have a patrolman in it.”
Gonnelli said the police officers will stay until school security guards receive permits. Most of the school security guards are former police officers themselves.
“It’s going to take about two to three weeks to get them done between their psych and getting the cards to carry,” Gonnelli said.
From what he has heard, Gonnelli said most parents and students favor the plan.
Excellent news. I applaud this decision and hope all other towns will follow this example.