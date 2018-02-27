NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Their specialty is taking apart dangerous bombs. So why are some ATF agents working on eggs that beep as Easter approaches?

Holly Bonner has held plenty of festive eggs in her hands, but never one like these. The Staten Island mother lost most of her eyesight six years ago.

“I have two little girls of my own and I have gone to many different egg hunts over the years, where I end up feeling more like Godzilla on the hunt, as opposed to mom,” she said.

But she knows that just because you’re a bit different, it doesn’t mean you’re not able to participate in some spring fun.

“There are ways to take any event and just add a little element of accessibility, a little element of inclusivity,” she said.

Bonner recently heard organizations were hosting a Beeping Egg Hunt in Alabama for visually impaired children and she wanted to bring it to New York City, recruiting members of the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to make the eggs.

“That’s their natural inclination is to work with circuitry and that’s their expertise,” Special Agent Matthew Fleming said.

The group of ATF members is taking a break from dismantling bombs and investigating fires to start an assembly line, re-purposing two dozen plastic eggs to beep.

“It has a simple circuit inside of it with a nine-volt battery, wires, a switch, and it emits a beeping sound so that the blind and visually impaired can participate,” said Fleming.

It takes about 15 minutes to make each egg, but it’s time well spent for the officers.

“They’re taking their time out of their busy days protecting the community and kind of adding this extra element,” Bonner said.

Children who see can participate, as well. Officials say they will put on blindfolds during the hunt and be led by a sighted guide throughout the course.

The egg hunt will be held Thursday, April 5. For more information, click here.