NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new bill being considered by the City Council would require schools to warn young students about the dangers of opioids.
The bill, proposed by Councilman Justin Brannan, would require informational pamphlets be distributed to middle and high school students. Another resolution would ask the Department of Education to teach opioid awareness as part of a school’s curriculum.
“We will review the legislation,” the Department of Education said in a statement. “Through drug use prevention lessons required in comprehensive health education, students learn the skills necessary to make healthy choices throughout their lives.”