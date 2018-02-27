Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was focused on scantily clad athletes and the people who take notice.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the morning show with Boomer & Gio in one nice, little package for your convenience.
It was a hockey-heavy radio program. Boomer made sure of that. Rangers GM Jeff Gorton called in to talk about the rebuild, Noah Syndergaard hit triple digits on the radar gun before going topless, the Knicks hung with the Warriors for a half, Russell Wilson went deep with the Yankees and much more.
Until Wednesday morning at 6, when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy, New York!
